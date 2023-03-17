Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) PE Ratio stood at $13.57: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 16, 2023, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) remained unchanged at $30.79. During the day, the stock rose to $31.0296 and sunk to $30.35 before settling in for the price of $30.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEG posted a 52-week range of $30.26-$41.94.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.53.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.63, operating margin was +9.33 and Pretax Margin of +7.84.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 74.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s SVP – Investor Relations sold 1,378 shares at the rate of 34.51, making the entire transaction reach 47,555 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,202. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary sold 27,000 for 34.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 936,768. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,619 in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 18.84.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.57, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.34.

In the same vein, LEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Leggett & Platt Incorporated, LEG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.17 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.54% that was lower than 27.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.