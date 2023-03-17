Search
Steve Mayer
News Corporation (NWS) PE Ratio stood at $32.76: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) open the trading on March 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.44% to $16.38. During the day, the stock rose to $16.405 and sunk to $15.855 before settling in for the price of $15.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWS posted a 52-week range of $15.15-$23.37.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $193.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.63.

News Corporation (NWS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. News Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.20%, in contrast to 39.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s General Counsel sold 23,750 shares at the rate of 17.23, making the entire transaction reach 409,165 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,956. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s General Counsel sold 82,028 for 18.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,536,417. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,706 in total.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for News Corporation (NWS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, NWS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50.

Technical Analysis of News Corporation (NWS)

[News Corporation, NWS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of News Corporation (NWS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.07% that was lower than 35.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

