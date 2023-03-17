No matter how cynical the overall market is KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) performance over the last week is recorded -14.02%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.39% to $11.59. During the day, the stock rose to $11.8799 and sunk to $11.41 before settling in for the price of $12.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KREF posted a 52-week range of $11.56-$21.17.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 34.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -89.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $845.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.97.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.43, operating margin was +61.65 and Pretax Margin of +8.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.55%, in contrast to 80.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,250,000 shares at the rate of 19.51, making the entire transaction reach 82,917,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,250,000 for 19.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,917,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000,000 in total.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.49) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +8.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -89.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.28, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.92.

In the same vein, KREF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

Going through the that latest performance of [KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., KREF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.62% that was lower than 32.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.