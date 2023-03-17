Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Open at price of $35.22: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price increase of 3.16% at $36.60. During the day, the stock rose to $36.87 and sunk to $35.17 before settling in for the price of $35.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTEX posted a 52-week range of $24.91-$44.10.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $265.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.16.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.86, operating margin was +19.81 and Pretax Margin of +13.09.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Open Text Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 77.80% institutional ownership.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +11.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Open Text Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Open Text Corporation (OTEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.10, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.15.

In the same vein, OTEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.58% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.20% that was lower than 30.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.