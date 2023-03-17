Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) EPS is poised to hit 0.23 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price increase of 15.92% at $2.84. During the day, the stock rose to $3.005 and sunk to $2.25 before settling in for the price of $2.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPRT posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$14.91.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 198.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.57.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1578 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +10.02 and Pretax Margin of +10.02.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Oportun Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 72.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,577 shares at the rate of 6.77, making the entire transaction reach 139,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 233,709. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s CFO & Chief Admin Officer bought 8,575 for 6.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,755. This particular insider is now the holder of 147,647 in total.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +7.56 while generating a return on equity of 8.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 198.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.53.

In the same vein, OPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 191.51% that was higher than 116.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.