Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) last week performance was -17.67%

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) open the trading on March 16, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.84% to $13.33. During the day, the stock rose to $16.1399 and sunk to $13.0986 before settling in for the price of $13.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUNR posted a 52-week range of $8.55-$136.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $189.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.18.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Intuitive Machines Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.41%, in contrast to 84.60% institutional ownership.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.73.

In the same vein, LUNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

[Intuitive Machines Inc., LUNR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.42% While, its Average True Range was 7.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 238.68% that was lower than 341.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.