Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Under Armour Inc. (UA) last week performance was -6.61%

As on March 16, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.42% to $7.63. During the day, the stock rose to $7.73 and sunk to $7.15 before settling in for the price of $7.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UA posted a 52-week range of $5.74-$16.52.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.29.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.58, operating margin was +9.62 and Pretax Margin of +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.76%, in contrast to 67.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 shares at the rate of 9.32, making the entire transaction reach 650,689 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 260,291. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 9.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 240,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, UA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Under Armour Inc., UA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.22 million was better the volume of 2.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.52% that was higher than 53.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.