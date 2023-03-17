Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Moves -6.84% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) flaunted slowness of -6.84% at $53.14, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $55.3031 and sunk to $52.27 before settling in for the price of $57.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLL posted a 52-week range of $32.08-$79.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.34.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Piedmont Lithium Inc. industry. Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 49.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Director bought 1,750 shares at the rate of 60.14, making the entire transaction reach 105,254 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,750. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06, Company’s President and CEO sold 705 for 50.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,504. This particular insider is now the holder of 128,277 in total.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by -$0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -5.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.27 in the upcoming year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.19.

In the same vein, PLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Piedmont Lithium Inc., PLL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.60% While, its Average True Range was 4.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.29% that was lower than 70.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.