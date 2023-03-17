Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.22M

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price increase of 0.27% at $0.53. During the day, the stock rose to $0.535 and sunk to $0.50 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKLZ posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$3.71.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $413.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $280.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $234.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6972, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0868.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Skillz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,620 shares at the rate of 1.06, making the entire transaction reach 11,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,290.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70.

In the same vein, SKLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0562.

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.36% that was lower than 101.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.