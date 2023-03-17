Search
Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.74M

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) open the trading on March 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.66% to $34.34. During the day, the stock rose to $34.57 and sunk to $33.04 before settling in for the price of $33.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYNH posted a 52-week range of $22.89-$85.45.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.16.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Syneos Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,002 shares at the rate of 78.00, making the entire transaction reach 78,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,552. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 500 for 78.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,342 in total.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.32) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.32, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.15.

In the same vein, SYNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

[Syneos Health Inc., SYNH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.21% that was lower than 110.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

