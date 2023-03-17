The Coca-Cola Company (KO) EPS growth this year is -2.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 15, 2023, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.67% to $60.43. During the day, the stock rose to $60.475 and sunk to $59.24 before settling in for the price of $60.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $54.01-$67.20.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $262.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 82500 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.91, operating margin was +27.90 and Pretax Margin of +27.28.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. The Coca-Cola Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.68%, in contrast to 71.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 46,421 shares at the rate of 60.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,808,470 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 592,546. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 74,000 for 58.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,344,599. This particular insider is now the holder of 219,790 in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 40.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.56, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 136.90.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Coca-Cola Company, KO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 18.04 million was better the volume of 13.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.98% that was lower than 16.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.