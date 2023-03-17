The key reasons why Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is -64.84% away from 52-week high?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price increase of 4.42% at $0.76. During the day, the stock rose to $0.77 and sunk to $0.70 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTE posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$2.15.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 226.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $354.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $337.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $361.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8812, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1679.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 336 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.40, operating margin was +44.64 and Pretax Margin of +34.43.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.56%, in contrast to 37.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.71, making the entire transaction reach 35,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 701,487. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s President and CEO bought 150,000 for 0.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 129,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,042,135 in total.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +19.54 while generating a return on equity of 38.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 226.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.45, and its Beta score is 2.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.37.

In the same vein, GTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0521.

Raw Stochastic average of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.29% that was lower than 56.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.