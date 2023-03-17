The key reasons why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is -92.93% away from 52-week high?

As on March 16, 2023, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.64% to $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.604 and sunk to $0.568 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNXP posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$8.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9254, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9864.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 34,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,235. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for 0.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,177 in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.02) by $0.33. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.60% and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in the upcoming year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, TNXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.38 million was lower the volume of 4.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0788.

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.52% that was lower than 120.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.