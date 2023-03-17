The Lion Electric Company (LEV) average volume reaches $1.19M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.45% at $1.99. During the day, the stock rose to $2.0293 and sunk to $1.97 before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEV posted a 52-week range of $1.83-$9.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $440.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.36.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The Lion Electric Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.42%, in contrast to 9.80% institutional ownership.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.80.

In the same vein, LEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.13 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.06% that was lower than 75.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.