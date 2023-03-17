The Western Union Company (WU) last month volatility was 3.27%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) open the trading on March 16, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.46% to $10.72. During the day, the stock rose to $10.85 and sunk to $10.21 before settling in for the price of $10.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $10.07-$19.97.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $382.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $370.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.65.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.13, operating margin was +20.19 and Pretax Margin of +22.56.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Non-Executive Chairman bought 7,745 shares at the rate of 12.84, making the entire transaction reach 99,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,337. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 587 for 17.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,214. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,221 in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.35) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 218.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.58, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.06.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

[The Western Union Company, WU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.68% that was higher than 29.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.