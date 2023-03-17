US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is -7.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 16, 2023, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.62% to $34.58. During the day, the stock rose to $35.31 and sunk to $34.46 before settling in for the price of $35.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USFD posted a 52-week range of $25.49-$41.28.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 7.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $217.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.89.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 7,600,000 shares at the rate of 38.83, making the entire transaction reach 295,108,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,600,000 for 38.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 295,108,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 37 in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.87, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, USFD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Going through the that latest performance of [US Foods Holding Corp., USFD]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.65% that was higher than 31.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.