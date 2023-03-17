Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) latest performance of 0.49% is not what was on cards

As on March 15, 2023, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.49% to $37.06. During the day, the stock rose to $37.255 and sunk to $36.515 before settling in for the price of $36.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VZ posted a 52-week range of $32.79-$55.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 117100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.29, operating margin was +22.27 and Pretax Margin of +20.66.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Verizon Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business sold 7,546 shares at the rate of 36.74, making the entire transaction reach 277,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,192. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business sold 7,199 for 36.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 262,764. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,738 in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.33, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.74.

In the same vein, VZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.06, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Verizon Communications Inc., VZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 23.29 million was better the volume of 20.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.11% that was lower than 21.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.