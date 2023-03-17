Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.53: Right on the Precipice

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) established initial surge of 3.51% at $2.95, as the Stock market unbolted on March 16, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.12 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREE posted a 52-week range of $2.38-$7.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.53.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Whole Earth Brands Inc. industry. Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.05%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 580,000 shares at the rate of 2.79, making the entire transaction reach 1,618,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,366,300. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s 10% Owner bought 120,000 for 2.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 354,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,786,300 in total.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.08) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $101.72, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, FREE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Whole Earth Brands Inc., FREE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.51% that was higher than 72.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.