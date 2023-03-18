Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.17 million

As on March 16, 2023, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) started slowly as it slid -8.67% to $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6597 and sunk to $0.6026 before settling in for the price of $0.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$2.44.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8755, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1777.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 216 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -308.71, operating margin was -2893.97 and Pretax Margin of -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.55%, in contrast to 9.00% institutional ownership.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.21.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.69 million was lower the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.0536.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.17% that was lower than 91.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.