10.00% volatility in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) stock priced at $0.4744, down -8.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4885 and dropped to $0.4101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. STRC’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $7.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.60%. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.30 million.

In an organization with 160 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 108,944. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $3.11, taking the stock ownership to the 112,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $43,782. This insider now owns 77,315 shares in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6077, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9474. However, in the short run, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4830. Second resistance stands at $0.5250. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5614. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4046, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3682. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3262.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 74.72 million, the company has a total of 154,700K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,080 K while annual income is -81,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,670 K while its latest quarter income was -22,500 K.