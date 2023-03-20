-11.48% percent quarterly performance for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is not indicative of the underlying story

March 17, 2023, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) trading session started at the price of $4.42, that was -10.89% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.485 and dropped to $3.93 before settling in for the closing price of $4.50. A 52-week range for NEXT has been $3.47 – $8.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -91.30%. With a float of $135.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 102 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextDecade Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 1.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.35 in the near term. At $4.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.24.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

There are 150,574K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 677.61 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -60,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -18,930 K.