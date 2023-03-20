-12.88% percent quarterly performance for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 17, 2023, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) opened at $13.48, lower -4.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.48 and dropped to $12.98 before settling in for the closing price of $13.64. Price fluctuations for AKR have ranged from $12.28 to $22.63 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -246.60% at the time writing. With a float of $95.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 115 employees.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 12,293. In this transaction Director of this company sold 807 shares at a rate of $15.23, taking the stock ownership to the 37,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director sold 800 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $12,042. This insider now owns 38,421 shares in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -246.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -20.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Looking closely at Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.21. However, in the short run, Acadia Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.37. Second resistance stands at $13.67. The third major resistance level sits at $13.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.37.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Key Stats

There are currently 96,265K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 326,290 K according to its annual income of -35,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,580 K and its income totaled 3,780 K.