12.94% percent quarterly performance for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.43, plunging -3.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.505 and dropped to $24.555 before settling in for the closing price of $25.73. Within the past 52 weeks, SIX’s price has moved between $16.83 and $44.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.20%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1450 employees.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 112,349. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 5,250 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 59,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 2,250 for $21.94, making the entire transaction worth $49,356. This insider now owns 54,425 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.6) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Looking closely at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.64. However, in the short run, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.34. Second resistance stands at $25.90. The third major resistance level sits at $26.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.45.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.14 billion based on 83,162K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,358 M and income totals 108,930 K. The company made 279,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.