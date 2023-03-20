Search
$2.27M in average volume shows that Ouster Inc. (OUST) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On March 17, 2023, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) opened at $0.98, lower -4.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.98 and dropped to $0.9029 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for OUST have ranged from $0.76 to $5.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.00% at the time writing. With a float of $123.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 278 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of -296.95, and the pretax margin is -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 2,568. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,885 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,577,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President of Field Operations sold 43,417 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $37,000. This insider now owns 769,630 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.59 million, its volume of 7.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 10.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2365, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3506. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9774 in the near term. At $1.0172, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0545. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9003, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8630. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8232.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

There are currently 184,531K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 373.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,580 K according to its annual income of -93,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,200 K and its income totaled -35,990 K.

