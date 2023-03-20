2.60% volatility in Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
On March 17, 2023, Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) opened at $92.93, lower -4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.47 and dropped to $88.601 before settling in for the closing price of $93.47. Price fluctuations for SIGI have ranged from $66.81 to $103.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.50% at the time writing. With a float of $58.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2520 employees.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Selective Insurance Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 99,946. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $99.95, taking the stock ownership to the 3,253 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP, COO, Standard Lines sold 547 for $99.99, making the entire transaction worth $54,693. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.46) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to 2.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s (SIGI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.57 in the near term. At $95.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $97.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.83.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) Key Stats

There are currently 60,339K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,558 M according to its annual income of 224,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 952,160 K and its income totaled 86,510 K.

