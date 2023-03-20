$271.95K in average volume shows that Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) stock priced at $46.63, down -3.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.82 and dropped to $45.25 before settling in for the closing price of $46.95. ECPG’s price has ranged from $44.06 to $72.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.80%. With a float of $22.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.54 million.

The firm has a total of 6900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.64, operating margin of +31.64, and the pretax margin is +22.74.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 51,046. In this transaction Director of this company sold 889 shares at a rate of $57.42, taking the stock ownership to the 27,962 shares.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.23 while generating a return on equity of 16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Encore Capital Group Inc., ECPG], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s (ECPG) raw stochastic average was set at 9.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.41. The third major resistance level sits at $48.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.30.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.10 billion, the company has a total of 23,323K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,398 M while annual income is 194,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 234,000 K while its latest quarter income was -73,120 K.