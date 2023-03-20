Search
Shaun Noe
$3.16M in average volume shows that Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is heading in the right direction

On March 17, 2023, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) opened at $1.23, higher 44.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.78 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Price fluctuations for BKKT have ranged from $1.08 to $7.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.70% at the time writing. With a float of $60.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 579 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -201.10, operating margin of -322.53, and the pretax margin is -3660.81.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 66,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 7,573,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 20,511 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $30,344. This insider now owns 442,328 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$5.99. This company achieved a net margin of -1057.51 while generating a return on equity of -204.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

The latest stats from [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.94 million was superior to 3.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5768, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1101. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1533. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. The third support level lies at $0.7567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

There are currently 264,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 314.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 54,600 K according to its annual income of -577,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,600 K and its income totaled -96,500 K.

