4.78% volatility in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.69, soaring 5.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.74 and dropped to $0.69 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Within the past 52 weeks, ASM’s price has moved between $0.47 and $1.00.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -20.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 77.20%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.88 million.

In an organization with 30 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.80, operating margin of -15.44, and the pretax margin is -14.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is 15.62%, while institutional ownership is 2.69%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -18.35 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) raw stochastic average was set at 55.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7430, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6441. However, in the short run, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7499. Second resistance stands at $0.7699. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7998. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6701. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6501.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 112.40 million based on 118,589K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,230 K and income totals -2,060 K. The company made 9,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.