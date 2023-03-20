$551.20K in average volume shows that NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is heading in the right direction

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.47, soaring 3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.505 and dropped to $16.4398 before settling in for the closing price of $16.81. Within the past 52 weeks, NRDS’s price has moved between $7.07 and $21.74.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.00%. With a float of $42.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 770 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.61, operating margin of -1.11, and the pretax margin is -3.71.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NerdWallet Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 26,435. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 1,225 shares at a rate of $21.58, taking the stock ownership to the 192,056 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 2,357 for $21.14, making the entire transaction worth $49,827. This insider now owns 193,281 shares in total.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -1.89 while generating a return on equity of -3.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) Trading Performance Indicators

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS)

Looking closely at NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, NerdWallet Inc.’s (NRDS) raw stochastic average was set at 67.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.60. However, in the short run, NerdWallet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.81. Second resistance stands at $18.19. The third major resistance level sits at $18.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.68.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.27 billion based on 75,842K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 538,900 K and income totals -10,200 K. The company made 142,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.