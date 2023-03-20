7.65% volatility in Symbotic Inc. (SYM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.92, soaring 9.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.77 and dropped to $16.695 before settling in for the closing price of $17.10. Within the past 52 weeks, SYM’s price has moved between $8.75 and $28.48.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 95.60%. With a float of $42.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $495.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1120 employees.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Shell Companies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Symbotic Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 58,109. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 3,520 shares at a rate of $16.51, taking the stock ownership to the 136,470 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s insider sold 700 for $16.55, making the entire transaction worth $11,586. This insider now owns 139,990 shares in total.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Symbotic Inc.’s (SYM) raw stochastic average was set at 95.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.43 in the near term. At $20.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.28.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.50 billion based on 555,519K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 593,310 K and income totals -79,000 K. The company made 206,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.