A look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $0.1457, down -9.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1489 and dropped to $0.1313 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $4.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.20%. With a float of $1.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.13 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 118 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Looking closely at Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days average volume was 275.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 220.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2933, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5447. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1456. Second resistance stands at $0.1561. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1632. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1280, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1209. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1104.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 316.97 million, the company has a total of 1,747,209K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -739,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -376,280 K.