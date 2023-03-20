A look at Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

March 17, 2023, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) trading session started at the price of $12.95, that was -5.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.035 and dropped to $12.37 before settling in for the closing price of $13.18. A 52-week range for NWBI has been $11.73 – $15.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.60%. With a float of $125.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.42 million.

The firm has a total of 2088 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Northwest Bancshares Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 30,454. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Counsel of this company sold 2,348 shares at a rate of $12.97, taking the stock ownership to the 47,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s SEVP, Commercial Banking bought 770 for $12.92, making the entire transaction worth $9,947. This insider now owns 33,240 shares in total.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.83 while generating a return on equity of 8.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Northwest Bancshares Inc., NWBI], we can find that recorded value of 2.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) raw stochastic average was set at 21.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.31. The third major resistance level sits at $13.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.58.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Key Stats

There are 127,048K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.67 billion. As of now, sales total 559,650 K while income totals 133,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 155,710 K while its last quarter net income were 34,650 K.