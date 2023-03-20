A look at Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

March 17, 2023, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) trading session started at the price of $1.43, that was -10.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. A 52-week range for ONDS has been $1.32 – $8.30.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 250.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.40%. With a float of $35.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.66 million.

The firm has a total of 74 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ondas Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc. is 16.25%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 96,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 252,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 72,804 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $121,801. This insider now owns 326,052 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ondas Holdings Inc., ONDS], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8749, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6111. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0600.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

There are 49,062K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 71.60 million. As of now, sales total 2,910 K while income totals -15,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 630 K while its last quarter net income were -13,580 K.