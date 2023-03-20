Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) market cap hits 8.02 billion

Analyst Insights

March 17, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) trading session started at the price of $19.82, that was 5.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.995 and dropped to $19.77 before settling in for the closing price of $19.55. A 52-week range for AU has been $11.94 – $25.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -0.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.30%. With a float of $412.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $419.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.40, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.63% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Looking closely at AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU), its last 5-days average volume was 6.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 74.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.61. However, in the short run, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.17. Second resistance stands at $21.69. The third major resistance level sits at $22.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.72.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are 418,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.02 billion. As of now, sales total 4,501 M while income totals 297,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 986,000 K while its last quarter net income were 153,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$2.27M in average volume shows that Ouster Inc. (OUST) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On March 17, 2023, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) opened at $0.98, lower -4.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Recent developments with Genprex Inc. (GNPX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.34 cents.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock priced at $0.8186, down -6.08% from the previous day...
Read more

Tredegar Corporation (TG) posted a -19.46% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $9.60, down -7.23% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.