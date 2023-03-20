A major move is in the offing as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) market cap hits 1.00 billion

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) stock priced at $3.26, up 7.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. FSM’s price has ranged from $2.05 to $4.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -62.50%. With a float of $286.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.18 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 38.12%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Looking closely at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM), its last 5-days average volume was 6.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. However, in the short run, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.56. Second resistance stands at $3.68. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.00 billion, the company has a total of 290,265K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 599,850 K while annual income is 59,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 166,570 K while its latest quarter income was -3,750 K.