A major move is in the offing as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) market cap hits 384.84 billion

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $128.38, down -3.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $128.48 and dropped to $125.45 before settling in for the closing price of $130.75. Over the past 52 weeks, JPM has traded in a range of $101.28-$144.34.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 7.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.30%. With a float of $2.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.96 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 293723 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 50,448. In this transaction Director of this company bought 375 shares at a rate of $134.53, taking the stock ownership to the 22,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s General Counsel sold 23,148 for $140.31, making the entire transaction worth $3,247,803. This insider now owns 48,311 shares in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.06) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.99% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.09, a number that is poised to hit 3.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.92 million, its volume of 33.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.02.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $127.71 in the near term. At $129.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $130.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 384.84 billion has total of 2,943,355K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,792 M in contrast with the sum of 37,676 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,409 M and last quarter income was 11,008 M.