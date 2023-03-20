A major move is in the offing as National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) market cap hits 1.40 billion

On March 17, 2023, National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) opened at $36.32, lower -7.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.32 and dropped to $33.97 before settling in for the closing price of $37.29. Price fluctuations for NBHC have ranged from $33.12 to $50.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 11.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.70% at the time writing. With a float of $37.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1255 employees.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of National Bank Holdings Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 433,800. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $43.38, taking the stock ownership to the 215,023 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 10,000 for $42.89, making the entire transaction worth $428,900. This insider now owns 225,023 shares in total.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.83) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +20.05 while generating a return on equity of 7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)

Looking closely at National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s (NBHC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.25. However, in the short run, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.85. Second resistance stands at $37.26. The third major resistance level sits at $38.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.15.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) Key Stats

There are currently 37,594K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 352,000 K according to its annual income of 71,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 118,100 K and its income totaled 16,720 K.