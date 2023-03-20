Search
A major move is in the offing as WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) market cap hits 61.80 million

Analyst Insights

March 17, 2023, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) trading session started at the price of $0.314, that was -5.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.336 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. A 52-week range for WETG has been $0.23 – $50.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 92.70%. With a float of $62.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.77 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WeTrade Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of WeTrade Group Inc. is 68.13%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WeTrade Group Inc., WETG], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 182.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3943, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3700. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3240. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3480. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2880, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2760. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2520.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

There are 195,033K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 61.80 million. As of now, sales total 14,380 K while income totals 5,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,350 K while its last quarter net income were -8,660 K.

