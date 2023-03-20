Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,070 K

Company News

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) stock priced at $1.36, down -12.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.36 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. ADN’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $4.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -561.80%. With a float of $25.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.15, operating margin of -635.74, and the pretax margin is -303.39.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -290.34 while generating a return on equity of -39.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -561.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

The latest stats from [Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., ADN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was superior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7898, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2796. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8833.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 68.80 million, the company has a total of 51,718K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,070 K while annual income is -20,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,400 K while its latest quarter income was -11,470 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) last year’s performance of -89.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
On March 17, 2023, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) opened at $0.1179, lower -7.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

New Gold Inc. (NGD) is expecting -16.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $0.85, up 6.17% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.10%

Shaun Noe -
Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $140.49, plunging -3.22% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.