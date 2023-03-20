Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) average volume reaches $18.81M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $9.83, down -4.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.96 and dropped to $9.17 before settling in for the closing price of $9.96. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has traded in a range of $8.62-$51.49.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.80%. With a float of $221.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2552 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 220,673. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $12.77, taking the stock ownership to the 17,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $16.71, making the entire transaction worth $288,791. This insider now owns 34,573 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.98) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Looking closely at Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), its last 5-days average volume was 19.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.72. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.91. Second resistance stands at $10.33. The third major resistance level sits at $10.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.33.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.93 billion has total of 293,995K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,349 M in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 399,560 K and last quarter income was -322,440 K.