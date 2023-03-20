Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.02 million

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $49.49, plunging -5.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.49 and dropped to $46.80 before settling in for the closing price of $50.07. Within the past 52 weeks, AGO’s price has moved between $45.91 and $67.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -18.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -62.30%. With a float of $56.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 411 employees.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Assured Guaranty Ltd. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 2,319,800. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $66.28, taking the stock ownership to the 58,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s President/CEO/Deputy Chairman sold 86,000 for $57.21, making the entire transaction worth $4,920,042. This insider now owns 1,278,541 shares in total.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.84) by $1.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -21.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Looking closely at Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (AGO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.43. However, in the short run, Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.01. Second resistance stands at $50.59. The third major resistance level sits at $51.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.63.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.96 billion based on 59,056K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 723,000 K and income totals 124,000 K. The company made 292,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 94,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.