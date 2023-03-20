Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is -1.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) stock priced at $55.96, up 3.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.12 and dropped to $55.21 before settling in for the closing price of $55.90. AXNX’s price has ranged from $38.41 to $79.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 363.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.20%. With a float of $47.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 610 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.79, operating margin of -15.30, and the pretax margin is -22.77.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,121,415. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 19,929 shares at a rate of $56.27, taking the stock ownership to the 55,854 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,392 for $56.53, making the entire transaction worth $191,750. This insider now owns 608 shares in total.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -11.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Axonics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2793.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axonics Inc. (AXNX)

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Axonics Inc.’s (AXNX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.81 in the near term. At $59.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.10. The third support level lies at $52.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.79 billion, the company has a total of 49,964K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 273,700 K while annual income is -59,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 85,920 K while its latest quarter income was 670 K.