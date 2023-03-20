Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) posted a -11.85% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

March 17, 2023, Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) trading session started at the price of $3.17, that was -3.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.27 and dropped to $3.14 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. A 52-week range for BTE has been $3.03 – $7.24.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 22.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -46.20%. With a float of $541.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $546.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 222 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.38, operating margin of +40.97, and the pretax margin is +38.30.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Baytex Energy Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Baytex Energy Corp is 0.99%, while institutional ownership is 16.59%.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +36.78 while generating a return on equity of 32.65.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to 139.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 4.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Baytex Energy Corp’s (BTE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.27 in the near term. At $3.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.01.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Key Stats

There are 544,930K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.47 billion. As of now, sales total 1,789 M while income totals 658,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 386,560 K while its last quarter net income were 268,500 K.