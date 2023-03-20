Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.27% last month.

On March 17, 2023, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) opened at $14.69, lower -3.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.71 and dropped to $14.21 before settling in for the closing price of $14.68. Price fluctuations for BZH have ranged from $9.47 to $17.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.50% at the time writing. With a float of $28.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1129 workers is very important to gauge.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beazer Homes USA Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 48.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

The latest stats from [Beazer Homes USA Inc., BZH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.39 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s (BZH) raw stochastic average was set at 55.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.88. The third major resistance level sits at $15.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.88. The third support level lies at $13.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Key Stats

There are currently 31,347K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 460.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,317 M according to its annual income of 220,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 444,930 K and its income totaled 24,330 K.