Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is expecting 11.05% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

On March 17, 2023, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) opened at $4.48, lower -4.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.50 and dropped to $4.28 before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. Price fluctuations for BRMK have ranged from $3.52 to $8.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -240.90% at the time writing. With a float of $127.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.76 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.57, operating margin of +32.90, and the pretax margin is -106.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 31,925 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,748 shares.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -106.90 while generating a return on equity of -11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., BRMK], we can find that recorded value of 2.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) raw stochastic average was set at 32.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.59. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.01.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Key Stats

There are currently 131,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 594.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 108,880 K according to its annual income of -116,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,360 K and its income totaled -153,020 K.

