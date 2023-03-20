Search
Can Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s (CQP) drop of -10.37% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $45.26, down -6.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.81 and dropped to $43.04 before settling in for the closing price of $46.00. Over the past 52 weeks, CQP has traded in a range of $39.56-$61.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.20%. With a float of $142.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $484.03 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.94, operating margin of +32.37, and the pretax margin is +14.52.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is 49.57%, while institutional ownership is 25.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 167,526. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,075 shares at a rate of $54.48, taking the stock ownership to the 4,875 shares.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.71) by -$3.2. This company achieved a net margin of +9.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to 8.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s (CQP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s (CQP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.95 in the near term. At $46.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.23. The third support level lies at $39.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.88 billion has total of 484,033K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,206 M in contrast with the sum of 2,498 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,721 M and last quarter income was 2,511 M.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) volume exceeds 0.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
On March 17, 2023, S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) opened at $33.48, lower -4.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 20 Days SMA touches -20.30%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) stock priced at $32.15, down -5.31% from the...
Read more

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) kicked off at the price of $0.36: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3874, plunging -7.72% from the previous trading...
Read more

