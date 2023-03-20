Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.71 million

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) stock priced at $92.61, down -4.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.645 and dropped to $89.43 before settling in for the closing price of $93.56. COF’s price has ranged from $86.98 to $144.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.50%. With a float of $377.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.50 million.

The firm has a total of 55943 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 921,280. In this transaction President, Commercial Banking of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $115.16, taking the stock ownership to the 121,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for $114.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,438,871. This insider now owns 3,757,022 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.82 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Capital One Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.82, a number that is poised to hit 4.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Capital One Financial Corporation, COF], we can find that recorded value of 6.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.02.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 7.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.81. The third major resistance level sits at $94.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.65 billion, the company has a total of 381,080K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,373 M while annual income is 7,360 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,001 M while its latest quarter income was 1,232 M.