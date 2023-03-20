CCRN (Cross Country Healthcare Inc.) dropped -3.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.10, plunging -3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.42 and dropped to $22.265 before settling in for the closing price of $23.20. Within the past 52 weeks, CCRN’s price has moved between $15.26 and $40.12.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.20%. With a float of $35.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.45 million.

The firm has a total of 12980 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.92, operating margin of +10.02, and the pretax margin is +9.13.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 38,556. In this transaction VP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 1,071 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,293 for $30.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,245,535. This insider now owns 206,111 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.95) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.71 while generating a return on equity of 49.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.83. The third major resistance level sits at $24.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.77.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 854.28 million based on 36,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,807 M and income totals 188,460 K. The company made 628,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.