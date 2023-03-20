Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) volume exceeds 4.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

March 17, 2023, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) trading session started at the price of $1.65, that was 7.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. A 52-week range for CDTX has been $0.40 – $1.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.10%. With a float of $63.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.62, operating margin of -85.24, and the pretax margin is -85.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,570. In this transaction CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of this company sold 7,562 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 190,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 7,203 for $1.53, making the entire transaction worth $11,021. This insider now owns 288,550 shares in total.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -85.67 while generating a return on equity of -263.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Looking closely at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), its last 5-days average volume was 3.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s (CDTX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4309, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8256. However, in the short run, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8200. Second resistance stands at $1.8800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4800.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Key Stats

There are 71,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 138.79 million. As of now, sales total 49,570 K while income totals -42,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,740 K while its last quarter net income were 14,980 K.