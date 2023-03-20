Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 20 Days SMA touches -20.30%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) stock priced at $32.15, down -5.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.47 and dropped to $30.575 before settling in for the closing price of $32.59. CFG’s price has ranged from $29.72 to $50.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.50%. With a float of $482.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $493.49 million.

The firm has a total of 18889 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 3,899,627. In this transaction Director of this company sold 90,689 shares at a rate of $43.00, taking the stock ownership to the 455,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Director sold 81,151 for $44.40, making the entire transaction worth $3,603,104. This insider now owns 455,789 shares in total.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.28 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.85% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citizens Financial Group Inc., CFG], we can find that recorded value of 16.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.20. The third major resistance level sits at $33.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.24.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.78 billion, the company has a total of 484,309K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,069 M while annual income is 2,073 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,757 M while its latest quarter income was 653,000 K.